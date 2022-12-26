Redmi 11 Prime 5G Gets a Price Cut in India; Check out New Price!

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G, which launched in India as an affordable 5G phone in September this year, has now received a price cut. The price has been decreased by Rs 1,000 and this is applicable to all of the phone’s variants. Check out the new price and more details.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G New Price in India

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is now available at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB+128GB model. To recall, the phone was priced at Rs 13,999 (4GB+64GB) and Rs 15,999 (6GB+128GB) at the time of the launch.

The new price is now available on both the company’s website and Amazon India. So, if you are interested, you can go for this right now.

Buy Redmi 11 Prime 5G via Amazon India (Rs 12,999)

For those who don’t know, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G has an EVOL design and flat edges and comes in Meadow Green, Thunder Black, and Chrome Silver color options. It has a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports the Widevine L1 certification.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and sports two rear cameras, including a 50MP main snapper and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie shooter stands at 8MP. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charger in the box. It runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

The smartphone was launched alongside the Redmi 11 Prime 4G variant and the Redmi A1 entry-level phone as part of the new Redmi A series.

This comes at a time when Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 12 series in India on January 5. This will include the Redmi Note 12 Pro, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and the Redmi Note 12. So, will you go for the Redmi 11 Prime 5G now that the price has decreased? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.