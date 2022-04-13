Affordable Redmi 10A Coming to India on April 20

Xiaomi recently confirmed the Xiaomi 12 Pro launch date in India, which is set for April 27. However, this is not the only Xiaomi phone we will see launch in the country this month as the company has revealed that it will unveil the affordable Redmi 10A in India on April 20. So here are the details to know.

Redmi 10A Launching in India This Month

Xiaomi made the announcement via a recent Twitter post, which confirms the arrival of the “Desh Ka Smartphone.” To recall, the Redmi 10A, which succeeds the Redmi 9A, recently made its debut in China. દેશ નો સ્માર્ટફોન

ਦੇਸ਼ ਦਾ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ

మన దేశపు స్మార్ట్ ఫోన్

देश का स्मार्टफोन

দেশ এর স্মার্টফোন

ଦେଶ କା ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ୍ |

ದೇಶದ ಸ್ಮಾರ್ಟ್ಫೋನ್

ദേശ് കാ സ്മാർട്ട്ഫോൺ

இந்த நாட்டின் ஸ்மார்ட்போன்



One emotion ❤#DeshKaSmartphone



Meet #Redmi10A on 20.04.2022: https://t.co/GVtdOMwnRe pic.twitter.com/XEM3vKGbBW— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 13, 2022

Hence, we already know that the specs sheet will more or less be the same. The design will also be the same, which includes a big square-shaped camera hump (much like the Redmi 10). It also includes a fingerprint scanner similar to the Realme Narzo 50A.

The new Redmi 10 variant sports a 6.53-inch HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. The phone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage but we don’t what all RAM+storage configurations will be launched in India.

As for the cameras, there is a single 13MP AI rear camera with LED flash, along with a 5MP selfie shooter. The phone supports various camera features like Beauty mode, Portrait mode, HDR, and more.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging and runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Other details include a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM card support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a micro-USB port, and more.

The Redmi 10A in China starts at CNY 699, which translates to around Rs 8,300. Hence, we can expect the phone to fall under Rs 10,000 in India too. We will get to know all the details once it launches on April 20, so stay tuned.