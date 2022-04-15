Reddit Rolls out the Ability to Search Comments Along with Other Search Improvements

The popular microblogging platform Reddit has announced a few significant improvements to its search functionality for users to get better search results. Apart from improving the searching algorithm, the company has now made it possible for users to search for comments on the platform. Here are the details!

Reddit confirmed the improvements and changes for its search functionality in a detailed post recently. The company said that it released a user survey on Reddit search over a year ago and the comment search feature was the most requested one among others.

Taking the user feedback seriously, Reddit has now rolled out the ability to search comments on different posts using its built-in search feature. Previously, searching for something on Reddit provided results only for posts, communities, and people. However, now there is a dedicated “Comments” tab on the search results page for users to browse through the various comments that include their search terms. You can check it out below!

With this ability, users will be able to search comments both in Communities as well as across Reddit for access to all discussions taking place on the platform.

Apart from adding the comment search feature, Reddit has improved search results to now prioritize posts instead of content types. The company also noted that the search function will now be able to recognize user patterns to deliver more relevant search results based on users’ Reddit activities. Furthermore, Reddit has updated the search UI with a simpler design.

The new search features on Reddit are now rolling out for users on desktops. Going forward, Reddit will add these features to its mobile apps as well. So stay tuned for further updates, and let us know your thoughts on the search features on Reddit in the comments below.