Ahead of its impending launch on January 7, the Realme X50 5G has been extensively teased by the company on social media, revealing many of it key features and tech specs. Now, Realme’s Chief Marketing Officer, Xu Qi Chase, has posted a render of the upcoming device on Chinese micro-blogging site, Weibo, revealing its design in all its glory.

The image above shows off the striking gradient rear panel with what seems to be a ‘Polar Blue’ color option, and also reveals the vertical quad-cam setup positioned at the top-left. While Realme may announce more colors on the launch date, this will likely be the phone’s trademark color. The image doesn’t seem to reveal any more details, which means the front-end of the device remains a mystery as of now, although, it is said to feature a punch-hole display with a dual selfie-cam setup.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The company had earlier revealed that the Realme X50 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G platform with support for dual-mode (SA+NSA) sub-6GHz 5G networks. The device has also been confirmed to ship with a dual-camera punch-hole design, liquid cooling with an 8mm diameter copper tube, and support for VOOC 4.0 fast-charge.

While the rest of the details are yet to be revealed, rumors suggest that the quad-cam setup on the device will be the 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor already seen on the Realme XT. Rumors also claim that the display will support 90Hz refresh rate, have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and offer either 5x or 10x optical zoom (see teaser below), but none of those have yet been corroborated by official sources.