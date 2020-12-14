Not just Xiaomi, its arch-nemesis Realme is also looking to end the year with one final launch event. After teasing its next device on social media over the past week, Realme today confirmed the launch date for Realme Watch S series in India.

In an official tweet, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that the Realme Watch S Pro will launch on December 23 in India. The tweet includes a video teaser (attached below) that shows off all of the products launching next week. Yeah, Realme Watch S Pro will be accompanied by the standard Watch S (unveiled in Pakistan in November) and Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition.

Realme Watch S Pro: Specifications

Realme has set up a dedicated landing page for this smartwatch. It details some of the key features, including the display, health and fitness suite, battery life, and more.

Realme Watch S Pro features a stainless steel case, which houses a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display. It has a 454 x 454-pixel resolution, peak brightness up to 450 nits, and always-on display support.

The smartwatch supports up to 15 sport modes, including rowing, basketball, outdoor cycling, swimming, and more. There’s dual-satellite GPS support to help users record workouts accurately. The heart rate monitor and blood oxygen tracking round up the health suite. It also promises up to 14-days of battery life and 5ATM water resistance.

That is pretty much everything we know about the Realme Watch S Pro right now. We will bring you the nitty-gritties on launch day next week. I’m quite excited to check out this smartwatch, especially to see how it fares against the Mi Watch Revolve. Xiaomi unveiled its circular dial smartwatch earlier this year for Rs. 10,999 in India.

Besides the smartwatch, Realme will unveil a premium version of its ANC-backed TWS earbuds, the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition, on the same day. You can check out the upgraded design in the image above.