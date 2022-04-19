Realme Pad Mini and Narzo 50A Prime India Launch Teased

Earlier this month, Realme launched an affordable version of its Realme Pad tablet in the form of the Realme Pad Mini in the Philippines. Now, the company has started teasing the tablet in India, confirming its imminent arrival. Moreover, Realme has also confirmed to launch the Narzo 50A Prime in India. Here are the details.

Realme Pad Mini, Narzo 50A Prime Launching in India

While Realme prepares to launch its affordable flagship Realme GT Neo 3 in India later this month, the company has confirmed to bring two more products to the country. On its official website, Realme recently added dedicated microsites for the Realme Pad Mini and Narzo 50A Prime, confirming their India launch. One thing to note is that the company has not yet revealed the launch date(s) for the devices yet. Although, these two devices could launch on April 29.

Realme Pad Mini

Realme has teased the Pad Mini with a side-profile of the device on its dedicated microsite. The company also highlighted the high-capacity battery of the upcoming tablet. Now, as the company has already launched the Realme Pad Mini in the Philippines, we know the key specs and features of the device.

It has an aluminum alloy-based chassis and is only 7.59mm thick. The device features an 8.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 5:3 aspect ratio, support for Sunlight Mode, and a resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels. There is also a 5MP selfie shooter at the front and an 8MP single rear camera with the ability to record 1080p videos at 30FPS.

Inside, there is a Unisoc T616 processor powering the tablet. It packs up to 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a 6,400mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Users can also wirelessly charge their accessories using the tablet, thanks to the reverse wireless charging feature of the Realme Pad Mini. It runs Android 11-based Realme UI for Pad out of the box and comes in two color options – Gray and Blue. The price of the device in India, however, is currently unknown.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Apart from the Realme Pad Mini, Realme has also confirmed that Narzo 50A Prime, which launched in Indonesia last month, will release in India soon. The company shared a teaser image (attached below) on its website. Although the company did not reveal any detail about the device, we already know the key specs and features.

The device comes with a stylish, textured back panel along with a big camera module. It features 3 rear cameras, including a 50MP main lens. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter, housed inside a teardrop notch on the 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display. It is a 60Hz panel supporting a peak brightness of 600 nits.

Under the hood, the Narzo 50A Prime packs the Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. There is a 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging onboard as well. Other than these, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port, and more. It runs the Realme UI R edition based on Android 11 and comes in Flash Blue and Flash Black colorways.

Realme will soon launch these devices in India, and we expect the company to reveal more details about them in the coming days. So, stay tuned for more updates.