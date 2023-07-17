Realme Pad 2 Is Coming and Very That Too, Soon

Realme is all set to welcome its next-gen tablet, the Pad 2 in India and now we have a launch date too. This will succeed the original Realme Pad and come with a number of upgrades, like a segment-first 120Hz display as its main USP. Check out the details below.

Realme will launch the Realme Pad 2 in India on July 19 at 12 pm via an online event. You will be able to catch it live via the company’s YouTube channel and even get updates from Twitter and Facebook.

The new tablet will be coming with ‘new-age features‘ and is said to have a bigger display. It has been confirmed that it will support a 120Hz refresh rate. Based on the teaser shared by Realme, the display is expected to get really thin bezels.

It is also revealed that the Pad 2 will be available via Flipkart. Nothing else has been confirmed but we do have a past leak, which gives us some information. It is suggested that the Realme Pad 2 have a dual-tone finish at the back and a circular camera hump in the top left corner, matching the looks of the OnePlus Pad.

As for the specs, there could be an 11.5-inch display with 450 nits of brightness and DC Dimming, a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, an 8,360mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, and more. You also expect a quad-speaker setup and a 20MP rear camera and a 12MP selfie shooter, among other things. The Realme Pad 2 could be an affordable offering and could start at under Rs 20,000.

Additionally, the company will launch the Realme C53 budget smartphone, which is confirmed to come with an iPhone 14 Pro-like design with a sleek look, 108MP rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and much more.

We shall get proper details about the new Realme products at the July 19 event, which is two days from now. So, make sure to tune in for all the updates you need. Also, are you excited about Realme’s new tablet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Featured Image: Realme Pad