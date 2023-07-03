Realme Pad 2 Is in the Works; Specs Leaked Online!

Realme is now in the news for its upcoming tablet, the alleged Realme Pad 2 (successor to the original Realme Pad), which could be announced very soon. And in the latest turn of events, formidable renders and specs for the upcoming tablet have now surfaced online. Check them out below.

Realme Pad 2 Renders And Specs Revealed!

Tech blog, Detechtors, has recently acquired exclusive information about the rumored Pad 2. The information includes renders and the tablet’s spec sheet. Based on the renders, nothing much will change on the design front. However, the spec sheet looks kind of interesting. Let’s dig deeper!

As you can see below, the tablet sports a dual-tone finish at the back with smooth flat sides and rounded edges. The thin dual-tone strip houses a circular camera module in the top left corner with the Realme branding at the bottom right corner. There appears to be a single camera with a dual-tone flash embedded within the circular cutout. Upfront, there appears to be an 11-inch display with thick symmetrical bezels. Source: Detechtors Source: Detechtors

Based on how you hold the tablet (horizontally or vertically) the power button and the volume rocker will be in the top left/top right corner. The tablet will come with a quad-speaker array with two bottom firing and two top-firing speakers. There is a USB Type-C port at the bottom mid-frame.

Now, let’s talk about the specifications. It is rumored to be equipped with the MediaTek Helio G99 mid-range chipset and may house an 8,360mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging. Additionally, the tablet is expected to come with 8GB of memory and 128GB of onboard storage. There are rumors of a single 20MP rear camera and a 12MP selfie shooter. It could run Android 13 right out of the box and come in both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/LTE variants.

At this moment, nothing is official. So, we urge you to take this information with a pinch of salt. We will be sure to keep you in the loop as soon as we hear more. Keep an eye out for further updates and until then, comment down your thoughts on the alleged Realme Pad 2 below.

Featured Image: Realme Pad