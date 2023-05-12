Realme Narzo N53 Launch Date Officially Revealed

Realme has officially announced the launch date of the Narzo N53 smartphone in India. The N53 is touted as the “slimmest smartphone ever” by the company and will come in addition to the Realme N55 smartphone launched a few months back. Have a look at the details below.

Realme Narzo N53 Launch Happening Soon!

Realme has announced that the launch will happen on May 18 at 12 pm. The reveal has been officially made via both the official website and Amazon. It is expected to be an online launch event, which will be live-streamed via the company’s YouTube channel.

As revealed by Realme, the Narzo N53 will be just “7.49mm” thick with “gold filament coating,” and will sport “90-degree bezels.” It looks a lot like the current iPhone 14 Pro models with flat edges and a triangular arrangement of the rear cameras.

It has also been confirmed that the N53 will have support for up to 16GB of Dynamic RAM expansion and 33W SUPERVOOC charging. Other than that, the N53 is speculated to pack a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It can be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The smartphone is expected to pack 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The N53 could house a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP shooter. The selfie camera can be 8MP.

Realme Narzo N53

Some of the other expected features of the N53 include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 5000mAh battery, and a Type-C port, among other things. The Realme Narzo series is termed “value for money” and we expect the Narzo N53 to be no different. The N53 can be a suba-Rs 15,000 phone.

With the official launch date announced, we can now only wait to see what the “slimmest ever smartphone” from Realme has to offer. So, stay tuned for further updates!