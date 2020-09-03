Alongside the Realme 7 series, the Chinese giant has also unveiled its first-ever electric toothbrush in India. The Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush arrives in true Xiaomi fashion to offer you a hassle-free brushing experience. The product launches with anti-bacterial bristles, a long-running battery, and wireless charging support in tow.

Price and Availability

The Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush has been priced at Rs. 1,999 in India. It will be available to buy in two color variants – blue and white and go on sale starting from 10th September via Realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush: Features

Realme’s first-ever electric toothbrush features a minimal and sleek design, with just a single button to switch modes, battery indicator, and the Realme branding. The brush head is just 3.5mm thin, metal-free, and features DuPont anti-bacterial bristles. This is backed by a high-frequency sonic meter, which is not too loud and supports 34,000 rotations per minute to offer a superior brushing experience.

Realme’s electric toothbrush is also IPX7 water resistant and sports a single button on the button. It enables you to switch between the four cleaning modes, which are listed below:

Soft Mode for sensitive teeth,

for sensitive teeth, Clean Mode for daily use,

for daily use, White Mode for deep cleaning, and

for deep cleaning, and Polish Mode for shining teeth.

You will find an 800mAh battery aboard the Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush and as per the company’s claims, it can easily last up to 90 days of use. A key differentiator for this electric toothbrush, when compared to Xiaomi, is the wireless charging station. Instead of plugging in the charging cable, you now simply need to place the toothbrush back into the charger once you are done brushing.

So yeah, if you have been looking to buy an electric toothbrush in India, you now have a myriad of options in the market – not just from popular brands such as Colgate and Oral-B but phone makers such as Realme and Xiaomi as well.

Buy the Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush (Rs. 1,999)