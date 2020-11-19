Chinese smartphone brand, Realme, has announced that it sold 6.3 million smartphones in a 45-day period during the festive shopping season in India this year, helping it grow 20% on a YoY basis. Overall, the company says it sold 8.3 million devices during that period, including more than 1,90,000 units of Realme smart TVs, more than 3,50,000 smart wearables and over 1.25 million audio products during the Realme Festive Days sale, which ran from October 16 to October 21.

As part of its record-breaking festive season sales, Realme says it sold it sold more than 1.35 million units of Narzo series smartphones, more than 1.2 million units of the Realme C11 and more than 1.7 million units of Realme 7-series devices during the period. The company also claims to have become the fastest brand globally to reach sales of 50 million devices, out of which, 30 million were sold in India.

In a prepared statement released on the occasion, Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth, said: “We are overwhelmed to see the adoption of Realme products at such a fast pace. Realme offers the most blockbuster products which are high on features, style, and performance and is available across price segments”.

Realme is reportedly the fourth-largest smartphone brand in India currently with a 15% market share. According to data from market intelligence and analysis firm, Counterpoint Research, Samsung regained its position as the top smartphone vendor in the country in Q3 with a market share of 24%, while Xiaomi slid down to number two with 23% share of the market. Fellow BBK Electronics stable-mate, Vivo, came in at number three with 16% market share.