Realme GT Neo 3T with 80W Fast Charging Introduced in India

As announced last week, Realme has launched the new Realme GT Neo 3T in India. The phone, which was launched globally in June, is another variant of the Realme GT Neo 3 falling in the mid-range price bracket. It comes with 80W fast charging, the racing flag design, and more.

Realme GT Neo 3T: Specs and Features

The Realme GT Neo 3T gets the checkered print at the back and features the same design as the GT 2 phones. It comes in Shade Black, Dash Yellow, and Drifting White colorways.

The main highlight is support for 80W SuperDart Charging technology, which is claimed to provide a 50% charge in just 12 minutes. This has 38 levels of safety protection and has the TUV Rheinland Safe Fast-charge System certification. It has a 5,000mAh battery. The global variant got a 4,500mAh battery!

The device comes with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits of peak brightness, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, a 92.6% screen-to-body ratio, and HDR10+. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It gets support for Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology for 5GB of added RAM.

On the camera front, there’s a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The front snapper stands at 16MP. Features like Street Photography mode, B&W Plus mode, Smart AI Beautify, Portrait mode, and more are available.

The GT Neo 3T gets an 8-layer Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling System Plus, Dolby Atmos, dual stereo speakers, 5G SA/NSA, an in-display fingerprint scanner, X-axis Linear Motor, and more. It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

Price and Availability

The Realme GT Neo 3T starts at Rs 29,999 and rivals the likes of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, the iQOO Neo 6, and more. Here’s a look at all the prices.

6GB+128GB: Rs 29,999

8GB+128GB: Rs 31,999

8GB+256GB: Rs 33,999

It will be available to buy, starting September 23 via Flipkart (during the Big Billion Days Sale) and Realme’s website. Buyers can avail of offers worth Rs 7,000 during the first sale.