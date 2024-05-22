Realme GT 6T Launched in India: Price, Specs and Availability

After years of waiting, Realme is finally bringing back its GT series in India. Yes, we are talking about the Realme GT 6T and it’s the very first Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC-powered phone in the country. While it’s undoubtedly a performance-centric phone, it packs some impressive battery and display hardware as well. We’ll take you through it all, so let’s begin!

Realme GT 6T Specifications

Talking about the design first, the device is 8.65mm thick and weighs 191 grams. It comes in the Fluid Silver and Razor Green color options. You get to see a nano-mirror design at the back, highlighting the contrast of bright and matte metal textures. Most importantly, the handset comes with an IP65 rating.

Moving on, there’s a 6.78-inch LTPO curved AMOLED display, that features a 120Hz fast refresh rate support. In addition, the display is also backed by a blinding 6000 nits on-paper peak brightness.

This is a 1.5k display with a 2780 x 1264 resolution and a pixel density of 450PPI. Besides, you also get 100% DCI-P3 gamut coverage, Dolby Vision, and a 94.20% Screen-to-Body Ratio. Moreover, the display also brings a 360Hz touch sampling rate and DC Dimming of 2160Hz PWM. On top, there’s Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection as well.

As for the performance, like we said, there’s the 4nm TSMC Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 powering the device. The processor is backed by up to a whopping 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. However, do note that the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant uses UFS 3.1 instead. To improve the thermal management of the device, there’s also what Realme is calling its Advanced Iceberg Vapor Cooling System.

When it comes to optics, there’s a Sony LYT 600-led dual camera setup with OIS. The secondary sensor is an 8MP ultrawide-angle sensor, and at the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter. The Realme GT 6T can also capture videos at up to 4K 60FPS. The front sensor is limited to 4K 30FPS.

The latest Realme GT phone also packs in a big 5,500mAh battery paired with 120W fast charging support. It is also stacked in terms of connectivity options, and from WiFi 6 to Bluetooth 5.4 and 9 5G bands, you get it all.

On the software front, the phone runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 5.0 right out of the box. It’s also backed by 3 years of major OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

Realme GT 6T Price in India and Availability

As for the price, the Realme GT 6T starts at Rs 30,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. However, this price goes down all the way to just Rs 26,999, thanks to Rs 4,000 off with bank offers. In addition, there’s also a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus on your old phone, if that’s something you’d want to take advantage of. The 8GB+256GB variant costs Rs 32,999 (excluding offers), whereas the top-end variant with 12GB + 512GB variant is available at 39,999 (excluding offers).

Talking about the availability of the device, the sale starts on 25 May, 4PM on Amazon.