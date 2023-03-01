Realme GT 3 Is the First Phone with 240W Fast Charging to Launch Globally

Realme recently unveiled its first phone with 240W fast charging, the GT Neo 5 but it was for China. With an aim to bring the world’s fastest charging tech (for now!) to the global markets, the company has now introduced the Realme GT 3 during the ongoing MWC 2023 event. Check out the details to know more.

Realme GT 3 (240W): Specs and Features

The Realme GT 3 looks similar to the Realme GT Neo 5 and features a large rectangular camera island with big camera housings and a translucent glass panel to house a polished chipset deco, an NFC chipset, and the RGB light system, which the company calls the Pulse Interface.

This includes LED lights, much like the Nothing phone (1) but allows more room for customizations with 25 colors, 5 lighting speed modes, and 2 rhythm types. These will also show notifications for calls, messages, and more while being useful during gaming.

The phone’s 240W fast charging tech can fully charge the 4,600mAh battery on board in about 9 minutes and 30 seconds. Currently, this is the craziest thing you can have on your smartphone and I can’t wait to use this. For longevity and safety, the Realme GT 3 uses a PS3 fireproof design, 60 layers of safety protection, and dual GaN charging technology for a smaller size. It also promises 80% life even after 1600 charging cycles.

Under the hood, there’s the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. You get a 6.74-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits of peak brightness, and 1.07 billion colors.

For photography, there’s a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP microscope lens. The selfie shooter stands at 16MP. Additional details include Android 13-based Realme UI, a 6580mm2 VC liquid cooling system, an in-display fingerprint scanner, X-axis linear motor, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and more.

Price and Availability

The Realme GT 3 (240W) starts at $649 (~ Rs 53,500) for the base 8GB+128GB model and will be available in Pulse White and Booster Black colorways. Prices for other RAM+Storage configurations are expected soon. There’s no word on its availability in India as of now but this should launch soon.