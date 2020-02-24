Alongside the unveiling of the Realme X50 Pro, the Chinese giant not only confirmed that its first Realme TV will launch in India in Q2 2020 but also revealed the launch date for its much-awaited Realme fitness band.

As you can see in the image above, Realme’s fitness band will be launched in India on March 5, i.e. Thursday of next week. The company isn’t looking to while away time and continue its streak with its fourth launch event for 2020. It has already unveiled the first 5G phone of India today, along with budget-centric Realme 5i and Realme C3 in just two months.

We recently spotted Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth sporting the fitness band, giving a first look at the rumored design and display. We already knew that the device will bring along an Honor Band-style design, along with a signature yellow-colored strap and a traditional clasp.

We didn’t know much about the display until today though. The teaser image above now confirms that the Realme fitness band will feature a colored OLED display. You can see one of the band faces, showing the time, battery level, and the steps counter. Realme fitness band is expected to be available in 2 color variants, yellow and black, according to rumors.

Most of the details for the fitness band are still missing in action, like the host of sensors onboard, software features, activity modes, and a lot more. We can expect to learn more about all of these features on 5th March, so stay tuned and return back next week for our coverage.