Chinese smartphone maker Realme will be launching its first truly wireless earbuds, the Realme Buds Air, on December 17. The company confirmed as much, and we’ve already gotten a good look at the AirPods-like design of both the earbuds and the charging case, alongside the color options Realme will be offering — yellow, white, and black.

However, apart from that information, details around the Realme Buds Air have been lacking, but now that we’re inching closer to the launch date, a new report has come out showing off the complete spec-sheet for the earbuds.

According to the leak, reported by Gizmochina, the Realme Buds Air will come with Bluetooth 5.0, AAC support, dual mics with ENC for clear audio calls, and an R1 chipset. We don’t know anything about that chipset the leak mentions, but it sounds susceptibly similar to the naming scheme Apple went with for the H1 chipset found on the AirPods.

Apart from that, the leak also pegs the battery life of the earbuds at 17 hours, which is obviously the complete battery life with multiple charges from the charging case, and while it’s less than the 24 hours offered by the AirPods, it’s definitely very impressive. Also, the Realme Buds Air are likely to be priced at Rs. 4,999, so comparisons to AirPods aren’t really fair, but Realme kind of brought it on themselves with the design they’ve chosen for these earbuds, all the way down to the case.

The case here will use USB-C to charge, and the earbuds reportedly pack in 12mm drivers with dynamic bass boost to give a better low-frequency response. Also mentioned in the leak are features such as wear detection, touch controls, wireless charging (which was recently confirmed by Realme), and a low-latency gaming mode.

We’ll be covering the launch of the Realme Buds Air as it happens on December 17, so stay tuned for our coverage of the event.