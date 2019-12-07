Realme has been teasing the launch of Realme XT’s Snapdragon 730G variant in India for months on end now. The company, on numerous occasions, has also confirmed that it will launch the Realme XT’s new variant (currently powered by Snapdragon 712) in December. And well, we finally have an official launch date.

The Chinese phone maker has started sending out media invites for the Realme XT 730G launch event, which is scheduled for December 17. It has even added to the kitty its truly wireless earbuds that were first shown off at the Realme X2 Pro launch event earlier last month. Realme is aggressively expanding on its audio accessories lineup to further build itself out as a tech lifestyle brand.

For those unaware, Realme XT 730G, as the new variant will be called, will be a rebranded variant of the Realme X2 that was launched in China a couple months ago. Now, if you are wondering about the difference between the existing and upcoming Realme XT, then there are two.

Realme XT 730G swaps out the Snapdragon 712 chipset for Snapdragon 730G, which is already known. The other upgrade is that the device will come with 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging support on board. All other hardware and software specifications remain exactly the same.

As for the company’s truly wireless earbuds, there’s not a lot known about them. Realme shared real-life pictures, showing off the 3 color variants, of the earbuds on social media earlier this week. It also reveals that the Realme wireless earbuds look a lot like AirPods, including the rounded shape of the case. Some may see this as a good thing, but there’s really no merit in copy-pasting someone’s design to your own product in my opinion.

The price and availability details for the Realme XT 730G haven’t leaked and found their way online, so stay tuned for our coverage of the official event on December 17.