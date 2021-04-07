With the launch of Realme Buds Air 2 in February earlier this year, the Chinese giant took a huge step towards democratizing active noise cancellation technology. It made active noise cancellation technology available at a really affordable price in India. Now, the company is taking another leap today with the launch of Realme Buds Air 2 Neo in Pakistan.

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo: Specifications

These earbuds seem to be successors of Realme Buds Q and come with ANC, up to 28-hours of battery life, and more. They have the same in-ear design and the pebble-like charging case as Buds Q. The earbuds now have a shiny touch control button to play/ pause music, attend calls, and access ANC features.

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo comes with a 10mm LCP (Liquid Crystal Polymer) Bass Boost driver as opposed to the 10mm Diamond-class Hi-Fi driver aboard the Buds Air 2. The highlight of these earbuds will have to be support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The company packs its R2 Noise Cancellation chip in these earbuds to reduce background noise by up to 25dB.

These earbuds support a myriad of features. This includes Transparency Mode to hear conversations around you, Bass Boost+, Game Mode with latency as low as 88ms, and more. The earbuds also have two microphones onboard to enable ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for calls.

The earbuds also carry an IPX5 water resistance rating, meaning users can freely wear them to the gym or beach without any worries. The Buds Air 2 Neo also support Bluetooth 5.2, Google Fast Pair for instant connection, dual-channel transmission, 3 EQ presets in the Realme Link app, and more.

Also, Realme Buds Air Neo 2 comes equipped with a total of 480mAh battery. Each earbud packs a 40mAh battery whereas the charging case includes a 400mAh battery. The earbuds deliver up to 7-hours of music playback with ANC off and up to 5-hours playback with ANC enabled.

The company claims to offer a total of up to 28-hours of battery life with ANC off. You will only get a 20-hour battery backup with ANC enabled at all times. A quick 10-minute charge gives you 3-hours of playback, says Realme.

Price and Availability

The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo is priced at PKR 7,999 (~INR 5,300) and is available to buy in 2 color variants, namely Active Black and Calm Grey. There is currently no info for when these affordable ANC-enabled earbuds will launch in India.