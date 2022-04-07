Realme 9 4G with a 108MP Camera and 90Hz Display Launched in India

Realme seems very much interested in expanding its Realme 9 series, and as a result, the company has launched the Realme 9 4G in India today. The smartphone joins the existing Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE, Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and the Realme 9 Pro+ that were launched in the country just recently.

Realme 9 4G: Specs and Features

The Realme 9 4G takes design inspiration from the Realme GT phones and comes with a rectangular rear camera hump with big camera housings. It has a Ripple Holographic Design with a Plasma Atom coating and UV-Nano imprinting. The phone has three color options, namely Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White, and Meteor Black.

Upfront, there’s a 6.4-inch punch-hole Super AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. There’s support for an in-display fingerprint sensor, which doubles as a heart rate monitor, much like the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Realme 9 also supports Dynamic RAM Expansion (up to 5GB).

As for the cameras, the device houses a 108MP main camera with the Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor, becoming the world’s first smartphone to come with one. It uses NonaPixel Plus tech, which can ensure brighter images, 123% more light intake, and less noise while capturing shots. This is accompanied by an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. It gets a 16MP front snapper. There are a number of features to try out, including Street Photography Mode 2.0, 90S Pop Filter, Night mode, Portrait mode, and more.

Realme 9 4G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. The device comes equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, and more.

Price and Availability

Realme 9 4G has been priced starting at Rs 17,999 in India, and you can check out the prices of both configurations right here:

6GB+128GB: Rs 17,999 (Rs 15,999 as an introductory offer)

8GB+128GB: Rs 18,999 (Rs 16,999 as an introductory offer)

The Realme 9 competes with the likes of the Redmi 10, the Oppo K10, and more in India. It will be available to buy, starting April 12 via the company’s website, Flipkart, and offline stores. Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on the use of HDFC Bank and SBI cards.