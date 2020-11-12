The Realme 7 series is welcoming a new member next week. A 5G-enabled sibling to the Realme 7 will be unveiled in the UK on 19th November. The Realme 7 and 7 Pro already bring a great set of features, such as a higher refresh rate display, up to 65W charging, and up to 64MP cameras. The Chinese giant, however, is now planning to offer 5G connectivity at an affordable price tag with Realme 7 5G.

The announcement comes via the official Realme UK Twitter account. It has shared a Periscope live event link, which confirms that the Realme 7 5G arrives next week. The company has not set up a dedicated landing page, so we don’t know a lot about this 5G smartphone. The image below, however, reveals two things about the Realme 7 5G, i.e a punch-hole selfie camera at the top left and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Tune into the realme UK Livestream launch of #realme75G and our #realDeals Black Friday event.

19.11.20 at 10 AM GMT. https://t.co/tnqHWSDBei — realme UK (@realmeUK) November 11, 2020

Realme has announced the launch date merely a day after the Realme 7 5G showed up on Thailand’s NBTC website. It revealed that the device will carry the model number RX2111 – the same as the Realme V5 5G that launched in China earlier this year. This could mean that Realme 7 5G will be a rebranded Realme V5 for global markets.

Realme 7 5G Rumored Specifications

If that’s the case, you will find a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate on the front and a quad-camera setup on the rear. It will be led by a 48MP primary sensor, coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The highlight of the Realme 7 5G will, however, be the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset present under the hood. It enables 5G connectivity on this device, offering download speeds up to 2.4Gbps. You will also have up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

We should learn more about the Realme 7 5G in the days leading up to the launch, so stay tuned for more information. It will be interesting to see whether the company will bring this affordable 5G smartphone to India as well.