After teasing its new smartphone lineup over the past week, Realme debuted the first phone of the V-series today. Realme V5 5G arrives as the company’s latest 5G phone, backed by the recently announced MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset. It also includes a modern punch-hole design, a 48MP quad-camera setup, and fast-charging for a really affordable price tag.

Realme V5 5G: Specs and Features

Chinese phone makers are quick to adapt to the latest design trends. The same is the case with Realme V5, which comes in two different design variants. The rear panel of the silver variant relies on the matte AG technology to offer you an iPhone 11 Pro-like in-hand feel. It also includes a massive Realme logo. The green and blue variants, on the other hand, use a new matte stitching design and a relatively smaller Realme logo at the bottom.

All variants include a rectangular camera module on the rear and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which also doubles as the power button. Turning our attention to the front, Realme V5 sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution, and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the recently announced MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset powers the Realme V5. This is a 7nm octa-core chipset with dual-mode 5G connectivity (SA/ NSA) support. It will offer up to 2.4Gbps peak download speeds. You also find up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) found aboard this smartphone. It runs Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box.

The rectangular quad-camera system on the rear includes a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 119-degree FOV, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. If you haven’t noticed already, Realme V5 also includes a punch-hole cutout at the top left on the front. It houses a 16MP (f/2.1) sensor for your selfie needs.

Realme V5 comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with the company’s 30W Dart charging support in tow. It enables you to completely juice up your smartphone, i.e from 0% to 100% in around 65 minutes. The usual connectivity options, including a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, WiFi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5.0 are in tow as well.

Price and Availability

The 6GB+128GB base variant of the Realme V5 5G has been priced at 1,499 yuan (~Rs. 16,110) while the higher-end 8GB+128GB variant will see you shell out 1,899 yuan (~Rs. 20,410). The smartphone comes in silver, blue, and green colorways and will be available to buy from 7th August in China.