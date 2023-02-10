Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Released in India

As revealed earlier, Realme has collaborated with Coca-Cola to launch the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition in India. The phone, apart from bringing some design changes, also gets some custom features. Check out the details below.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Introduced

The new special edition of the Realme 10 Pro is based on the design of the original Realme 10 Pro but includes the cropped Coca-Cola logo and the matte imitation metal process for the chassis. Even the camera housings have a red ring to match the aesthetic.

The phone also comes with a customized UI for the vibe with redesigned app icons, a lock screen, and wallpapers. There’s the classic Coca-Cola ringtone and bubbly notifications too. The camera department has some changes too; you will get the 80s Cola filter, which has been trained after analyzing thousands of pictures from the 1980s for them retro feels. Alongside, you will find the bottle-opening shutter sound.

This new limited edition phone also comes with a special edition deluxe box with Coca-Cola-inspired stickers, a Realmeow Coca-Cola figure, a collector’s card, and a bottle cap-shaped SIM ejection pin. But, it isn’t up for sale. Nonetheless, you will still get the stickers, the collector’s card, and the custom SIM pin.

Apart from this, the internals remain the same as the original model. You will get a 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You also get up to 8GB of additional RAM.

It comes with a 108MP ProLight main camera and a macro camera. There’s a 16MP selfie shooter too. The Realme 10 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. Additionally, it supports 5G, dual speakers, and more. To recall, the original model, along with the Realme 10 Pro+, was launched in India back in December 2022.

Price and Availability

The Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is priced at Rs 20,999 for the single 8GB+128GB model and will be available to buy via Flipkart and the company’s website, starting February 14. There’s a now-live flash sale, which can provide users to win prizes and a free Coca-Cola edition too.