Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition Coming to India on February 10

Realme is collaborating with Coca-Cola to launch a special Coca-Cola Edition of the Realme 10 Pro 5G. The phone will launch in India on February 10 after being teased by Realme multiple times. Have a look at what to expect.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition India Launch Soon

Realme has announced that it will launch the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition on February 10 at 12:30 pm. The device’s back panel features Coca-Cola’s classic design with the matte imitation metal process and the cropped logo. Besides this, the flat edges and the big camera housings at the back remain. The coolest come together to give you a design worth drooling over.

The #realme10Pro5GCocaColaEdition, launching on 10th Feb, 12:30 PM. #CheersForReal @CocaCola_Ind



The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition is now available for free pre-booking on the company’s website. There are around 6,000 units of the same globally. Those who pre-book will get a unique limited-number card.

Plus, there’s a chance to win coupons, a 3W Bluetooth speaker, an electronic toothbrush, the Realme Watch 2, a Realmeow Coca-Cola figure, or a deluxe boxset.

As for the spec sheet, it would be similar to that of the original Realme 10 Pro. The phone will come with a Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 108MP ProLight Camera, a 120Hz boundless display, up to 8GB of dynamic RAM, Realme UI 4.1, and more. To recall, the phone was launched in India back in December 2022.

The pricing and availability details remain unknown. All these details will be available at the time of launch. So, stay tuned for proper information.