Apart from cool and popular computer peripherals, Razer is known for making some pretty unusual products as well. And, if you thought the launch of its line of gaming chewing gums is crazy, then the company seems to have one-upped itself. It recently launched the “Razer Card” that comes with a light-up Razer logo built-in.

Yeah, you heard that right! Razer Inc.’s financial wing, Razer Fintech, announced the launch of its new digital payment solution earlier this week. The company partnered with Visa to develop its digital prepaid service and the light-up credit card.

“Right from the start, we have been very excited about our collaboration with Visa to transform the digital payments experience globally,” stated Lee Li Meng, the CEO of Razer Fintech. “A lot of time and effort has gone into developing and perfecting this product, that is truly going to value-add significantly to the lifestyle of our users (of course, every gamer wants one of these),” he added.

How to Get the Razer Card?

Initially, users can sign up for a virtual “Razer Card” at no extra cost to use it via “Razer Pay.” Later, they can upgrade to a Standard or Premium physical card. Although there is no built-in light-up Razer logo on the Standard version, the Premium edition comes with this unique feature. This green LED logo will light up every time you use the card for a transaction.

Now, you might be thinking that can Razer compete with the digital payment solutions of other major players in the market? Well, the company says that its reward system is unique, unlike other loyalty programs. All the card users will be able to enjoy cashback features all year long along with an in-app “gamified rewards system”.

Cardholders can also make payments at any of the 61 million Visa merchant locations around the world. The card supports contactless payment technology as well, allowing users to tap to pay for their day-to-day activities.

I know, you are itching to get one but there’s a major catch. The company is bringing the prepaid digital payment service only to Singapore, as of now. There is no further news about plans for expansion to other countries. Moreover, currently, the credit card will only be made available to the first 1337 people who sign up.