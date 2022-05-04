Razer Blade 15 2022 with 12th-Gen Intel CPU, 240Hz OLED Display Announced

Razer has announced the launch of the 2022 version of its Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop in the US. The device comes as a successor to the original Razer Blade 15 that launched in 2019 and packs the latest from Intel and Nvidia along with a 240Hz OLED display. So, let’s take a quick look at the key specs and features of the new Razer Blade 15 2022 in detail below.

Razer Blade 15: Specs and Features

The new Razer Blade 15 2022 was officially announced during this year’s CES along with the Blade 14 and 17. It comes with a Razer-esque sleek design along with the green-LED-backed Razer logo on the top lid. There is a 15.6-inch display that comes in a Quad HD OLED option with support for a 240Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1ms response time, and a peak brightness of 400 nits.

Under the hood, the new Razer Blade 15 packs Intel’s latest 12th-Gen Core i9-12900H processor, paired with Nvidia’s newest GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU to deliver a smooth, lag-free, and immersive gaming experience, even for the most demanding titles in the market. As for the memory, the device comes with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. There is also an additional M.2 slot that can further expand the storage.

Coming to the I/O ports, there is a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-A port, an HDMI port, and an SD card reader, which is great for creative individuals. The device also supports the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies and features a vapor-chamber cooling system and a per-key RGB keyboard that can be customized with different effects via the Razer Synapse application. It runs Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box and comes in a stealthy black color.

Price and Availability

The new Razer Blade 15 2022 has been priced at $3,499 (~Rs 2,67,500) in the US. The device will be available to buy via Razer’s official channels in the region sometime in Q4 2022. Razer is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the Blade 15 for other markets.

So, what do you think about the new Razer Blade 15 2022? Would cash out the money to get the latest high-performance device? Let us know in the comments below.