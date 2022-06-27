Qualcomm Might Release the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Earlier than Expected!

After launching the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC late last year, Qualcomm went on to release an upgraded version of the chipset recently in the form of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Now, the company is expected to release its next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset by the end of this year. Here are the details.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Expected in November 2022

Qualcomm, via its official website, announced its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit to unveil new mobile chipsets and showcase new technologies related to gaming, AI, and connectivity. The Summit will start on November 14 and continue until November 17. To recall, the 2021 Snapdragon Tech Summit started on November 30 and Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC on the second day of the Summit, that is on December 1.

However, the company is expected to launch its upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor earlier than its usual timeline and unveil it on November 17, 2022. Although the company did not confirm the launch of the chipset, Qualcomm will reveal more details about the event in the coming days.

Now, we do not know much about the SD 8 Gen 2 processor. However, rumors suggest that it will follow a 1+2+2+3 quad-cluster architecture as compared to the 1+3+4 tri-cluster architecture of its predecessor but will stick with TSMC’s 4nm manufacturing node. Furthermore, the chipset is expected to come with a Kryo Prime CPU with ARM Cortex-X3 core, four Cortex-A720-based and Cortex-A710-based Kryo Performance CPUs, and three Kryo Efficiency CPUs based on ARM Cortex-A510 cores. For graphics, the SoC is expected to come with an integrated Adreno 740 GPU.

Additionally, according to the latest report by the reputable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will be released in the market in late December. The Xiaomi 13 series models are expected to be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphones.

So, what are your thoughts about the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned for further updates in the coming days.