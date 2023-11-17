Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 with On-Device AI Features

Qualcomm recently announced the mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset for mobile phones. As expected, it comes with a laundry list of AI features and hardware capabilities. It’s a successor to the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 from earlier this year and is expected to debut on Honor and Vivo smartphones later this month.

The 7-series processors are known for delivering modest performance with good efficiency in tow. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset brings all of that with AI acceleration baked in.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 packs an octa-core design with a 1+3+4 CPU core layout. It is fabricated on TSMC’s 4nm process technology. Qualcomm has not mentioned the exact core specs, but it features a single prime core which is clocked at a max 2.63GHz, in addition to 3x performance cores at 2.40GHz and 4x efficiency cores at 1.8GHz. It will be interesting to see which Kryo cores Qualcomm has deployed on this chipset.

As far as improvements are concerned, the CPU on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is 15% faster than the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, but the Adreno GPU has seen a whopping 50% performance improvement. In addition, Qualcomm states the 7 Gen 3 is about 20% power efficient. Coming to the NPU, the Hexagon AI engine delivers 60% better performance per watt than the 7 Gen 1. Moreover, you can also generate AI images using Stable Diffusion in just one second on your device locally, just like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Furthermore, the latest 7-series chipset brings high refresh-rate support for up to 168Hz on FHD+ display and can drive a 4K display at 60Hz. In the camera department, you have the Spectra Triple ISP that can record 4K HDR video at 60Hz. On the connectivity front, you get the Snapdragon X63 5G modem that can deliver peak download speeds of up to 5Gbps with support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. So what do you think about the latest 7-series chip by Qualcomm? Let us know in the comment section below.