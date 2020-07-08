Asus ROG Phone 3 is confirmed to make its debut in China on July 22. The device has long been rumored to arrive with the unannounced Snapdragon 865 chipset. And now, it looks like Asus has inadvertently confirmed that the ROG Phone 3 will indeed arrive with the Snapdragon 865+ chipset under the hood.

The official ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) account on Twitter posted a short teaser for its next-gen gaming phone, confirming that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ chipset. The tweet has now been deleted but here’s a screenshot of the GIF teaser. As you can see, the image shows off the Snapdragon 865+ chipset along with the caption saying – “The most powerful gaming phone is coming”.

Asus seems to have jumped the gun and posted the teaser earlier than expected. But now, we so know that Qualcomm will announce the Snapdragon 865+ very soon – in line with recent rumors. ROG Phone 3 will be the first smartphone to launch with the Snapdragon 865+ chipset. It will be closely followed by the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series next month.

As for other details for the ROG Phone 3, they are rather sparse. The smartphone did leak in hands-on images earlier last month, showing off the same gaming DNA and design as its predecessor. You will get a tall display with bezels at the top and bottom. Asus will now introduce a triple camera system on the rear while keeping all of the existing elements such as the heat sink, additional USB-C port, air triggers, and more intact.

Not much else is known about Asus’ next-gen gaming phone. We, however, expect the company to tease details in the days leading up to the launch. So, stay tuned for more information.