Puma has collaborated with Fossil to launch its first smartwatch in India. Dubbed the Puma PT9100, it is a sport-themed smartwatch with a touchscreen dial surrounded by an aluminum case.

The Puma PT9100 has a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a 390 x 390 pixel resolution. The smartwatch runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform. It comes with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of ROM.

In case you’re wondering, the smartwatch comes with 50M water resistance making it the perfect companion for intense sweaty workouts. The textured silicone strap ensures grip and breathability during your workout.

For connectivity, the smartwatch supports Bluetooth 4.2. The watch equips an NFC chip as well, which you can use for quick payments.

As far as the sensors are concerned, the smartwatch comes equipped with an accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, and an untethered GPS.

In terms of software, the Puma smartwatch runs on Android Wear OS and hence, you can sync up your data with Google Fit. You can monitor your sleep data, workout data, heart rate, workout goal progress, and more in the app.

The smartwatch syncs with your smartphone to give you timely notifications. The watch is compatible with all smartphones running Android 6.0+ (excluding Go edition) and iOS 10.0+.

Puma claims somewhere between 1 to 2 days of battery life on a single charge. It is worth noting that the smartwatch charges wirelessly and takes two hours for a full charge.

You can buy the Puma PT9100 smartwatch in Black, Yellow, and White color variants. The smartwatch is priced at Rs. 19,995 on Flipkart.

Buy the Puma PT9100 Smartwatch from Flipkart (₹19,995)