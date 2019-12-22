Are you a gamer bored with your old sneakers and chair? Don’t worry. Puma has got you covered. The brand offers two new gaming accessories – a gaming sock and a gaming chair to step up your gaming experience.

“Created with console gamers in mind, the gaming sock is the first edition Active Gaming Footwear. Designed for indoor and in-arena use, it delivers seamless comfort, support and grip so gamers can adapt to different active gaming modes and game their best.”, writes the company on its product description page.

Coming to the salient features of the gaming sock that Puma calls ‘Active Gaming Footwear’, it offers a “medial wrap-up grip” in Seek mode, “lateral wrap-up support” in ATTACK mode and “Heel wrap-up stability” in Cruise and Defense mode. For those wondering, these modes would help gamers in AR and VR games involving more physical interactions with the game.

Puma’s active gaming footwear is made with comfort in mind. The upper knit and mesh ensure proper airflow. The outsole is made of rubber while the insole consists of foams co-molded with a non-woven layer. Take a look at the glorious Puma active gaming footwear (sock) below.

As I mentioned earlier, this gaming sock should be paired with Puma’s Playseat gaming chair which launched last month. Similar to the gaming sock, the gaming chair offers stability in Cruise mode, support in Defense mode, grip in Attack mode, and freedom in Win mode.

“We have to start seeing gamers as athletes, with requirements particular to their sport. As a sports company, we want to offer these athletes the products they need to perform at the very top.”, says Charles Johnson, Global Director of Innovation at PUMA.

Coming to the pricing, Puma Active Gaming Footwear retails at $160 (~Rs.11,000) while the Puma Playseat Gaming chair can be pre-ordered right now at a price of $229(~Rs.16,000). The pricing is a bit on the higher side but hey, at least you can game like a pro.

Check-out Puma Active Gaming Footwear | Check-out Puma Playseat Chair