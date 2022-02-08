PUMA and Minecraft Partner to Release an Exclusive Streetwear Collection

As a surprise collaboration, the uber-popular open-world sandbox game Minecraft has partnered with the global sportswear and fashion brand Puma to release an exclusive PUMA x Minecraft streetwear collection today. The new apparel and footwear collection includes Minecraft-themed hoodies, t-shirts, and shoes for fanatics to show their love for the game in the real world.

PUMA x Minecraft Streetwear Collection Launched

Minecraft announced the new collection via an official blog post recently. The Puma x Minecraft collection brings several of the game’s mobs to t-shirts, hoodies, pants, and even to Puma’s iconic Suede shoe. Furthermore, the design team “Minecraft-ified” the Puma logo by replacing the puma with Minecraft’s signature Ocelot.

The exclusive streetwear collection brings clothing and fashion items in various designs, showcasing pixelated graphics of the game on the products hued in white, grey, and black. Moreover, the new Puma x Minecraft line has been released for both adults and kids.

“There are several cool designs you can pick from and even mix and match! Will you blow everyone away with a creeper hoodie or just chill in an icy white logo tee?” wrote Cristina Anderca, the Creative Writer at Mojang Studios.

Apart from releasing the streetwear collection, Minecraft has also announced the accompanying Sprint Dash DLC (downloadable content) for Minecraft Bedrock Edition that will allow players to put on their Puma x Minecraft merch in the game and tread through three interactive maps, including caves and cliffs, a cityscape, and a jungle. The DLC is currently available to download from the Minecraft Marketplace.

As for the Puma x Minecraft hoodies, t-shirts, pants, and shoes, they are available to buy on Puma’s official online stores and offline stores across the world. The price ranges from $25 (~Rs 1,869) to $100 (~Rs 7,476). So, if you are a Minecraft fanatic, visit Puma’s online store or the nearest Puma retail store to check out the collection.