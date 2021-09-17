PUBG: New State Surpasses 40 Million Pre-Registrations Worldwide

Before releasing Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Krafton announced a new futuristic take on PUBG Mobile dubbed PUBG: New State earlier this year. The company first opened pre-registration for the game on Android back in February, and recently in India as well. Now, Krafton has announced that it has surpassed 40 million pre-registrations for PUBG: New State worldwide.

The company took to Twitter to share the update. In a recent tweet, Krafton thanked players for their “endless support” and shared an image showcasing the massive number of pre-registrations. You can check out the tweet right below. Happy 40m🥳🎉

Your endless support is highly appreciated!



Don't forget to pre-register: https://t.co/UN0rjLpsVv#pubgnewstate #40mPreReg pic.twitter.com/Otod8RDAze— PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) September 16, 2021

Now, it is worth mentioning that the 40 million pre-registrations figure excludes the player sign-ups from China and Vietnam. Moreover, the company mentioned that it would reveal the official release date of PUBG: New State sometime in October.

For those unaware, Krafton previously stated that it will not launch PUBG: New State in India as it wanted to focus more on BGMI during its release. However, following the official release of BGMI in India and citing the love that the game received in the country, the company recently opened pre-registration for PUBG: New State in India.

Furthermore, Krafton also announced that it has completed the second alpha test for PUBG: New State in 28 countries in August. So, the game is pretty much ready for launch and is expected to go live on 8th October for the 40 million pre-registered players.

So, if you want to try out PUBG: New State and haven’t pre-registered for it already, we’d recommend you do that from the App Store or the Google Play Store via the corresponding links right now.