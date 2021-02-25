The Internet was flooded with rumors of the next PUBG Mobile title being announced today. And well, these rumors have turned out to be true. Krafton has taken the wraps off the next PUBG Mobile game dubbed PUBG: New State.

New PUBG Mobile Game Announced

PUBG: New State takes the existing battle royale experience to a futuristic landscape, possibly a new map, with new vehicles, and an upgraded (and more futuristic) set of weapons. The basic premise of the game remains the same. You will see 100 players “face off until only one player or team remains standing,” as per the Play Store listing. Instead of Chicken Dinners, it seems like the winners will be termed as “Lone Survivors” in this game.

The developers have opened pre-registration for PUBG: New State on Android today. iOS users will have to wait a while before the pre-orders go live. You can check out the announcement trailer right here. It gives you a brief glimpse at some of the gameplay elements, which we have talked about down below.

PUBG: New State – First Look at the New Map

The characters and their movement appear to be the same, weapons seem the same as before, but with futuristic sights, and a lot more. Our beloved PUBG pans and energy drink also make a cameo in the trailer. There are new additions to the game as well, in the form of deployable shields, care packages, and more. You will also get a vehicle skin if you pre-register for PUBG: New State prior to its official release on Android.

In addition to the gameplay, we also bring you a first look at the new map that you will fight on to be the lone survivor. Doesn’t it still have that Erangel vibe? The buildings, gadgets, and other new additions will make it look different though.

PUBG: New State India Launch Details

This game has been developed by Krafton Inc. and PUBG Studio, the original creators of the battle royale experience. There is no involvement of China’s Tencent Games in this title. The developers have reiterated the same in an official tweet, attached below.

Welcome to the official Twitter for PUBG: NEW STATE, the latest title by KRAFTON, Inc. and PUBG Studio, the creators of the original battle royale, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS. Make sure to follow us for the latest news! pic.twitter.com/yjUu6t1wkv — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) February 25, 2021

Though PUBG: New State has been developed by Krafton and not Tencent, the game is currently not available to pre-register in India. The Play Store listing will show you the error – “This item isn’t available in your country” at the moment. The developer is yet to release an official statement on the pre-registration situation in the country.

Will Krafton need to get clearance from the government to launch PUBG: New State in India? We will learn about it very soon. Until then, check out the Play Store screenshot with the error right here:

Until then, if you are eager to pre-register for this futuristic take on PUBG Mobile then you will need to change your Google Play country from India to US. You will then see a ‘Pre-register’ button for this game. Are you excited to play PUBG: New State? Do let us know your opinion in the comments down below.

Pre-register for PUBG: New State on Android right here