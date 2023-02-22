pTron Force X12N with 580 nits of brightness introduced

pTron has introduced the new Force X12N smartwatch in India. The new smartwatch has Bluetooth Calling, inbuilt games, and much more to offer at a really affordable price to compete with options from boAt, Noise, and Fire-Boltt, among others. Check out the details below.

pTron Force X12N: Specs and Features

The new smartwatch by pTron gets a 1.85-inch HD display with 580 nits of peak brightness and support for over 130 watch faces. It is a full-touch 2.5D curved screen.

The main highlight of the pTron Force X12N is the inbuilt microphone and speaker for Bluetooth Calling. The watch comes with Bluetooth version 5.0. The calling functionality also comes with the ability to dial numbers and sync contacts.

For health tracking, you get a 24×7 heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a blood pressure monitor, and a sleep tracker. You get to track the calories, steps, and distance covered. Plus, there are several breathing exercises and stress management to keep yourself calm.

There’s an option to track multiple physical activities via supported sports modes and all of these can be tracked via the pTron Fit+ app. The watch can last up to 5 days on a single charge, which takes about 3 hours.

You can also play games like Snake, F1 Race, Puzzle, Ninja Climb, and Fighter Pilot. Additional features like access to Google Assistant or Siri, noise detection, a calculator, camera/music controls, three Sound Modes (Mute, Vibrate, Ring), and more. The pTron Force X12N supports an IP68 rating and has a functional crown.

Price and Availability

The pTron Force X12N is priced at Rs 1,499 but is available to buy at Rs 1,199 as an introductory offer. It can be purchased via Amazon India.

The watch comes in Carbon Black, Gold Black, Blazing Blue, and Champagne Pink colors.

Buy pTron Force X12N via Amazon (Rs 1,199)