pTron Basspods P481 TWS with ENC Launched at Under Rs 1,000

pTron has introduced a new pair of truly wireless earbuds called the Basspods P481 in India. The new TWS comes with ENC support, up to 60 hours of playback time, and more at under Rs 1,000. Read on to know more about its price and features.

pTron Basspods P481: Specs and Features

The pTron Basspods P481 comes with an in-ear design and has a small and lightweight structure. There’s also a portable and compact charging case.

There’s support for the company’s signature noise-cancelation tech, which proves during calls. It has an advanced processor that can provide ENC functionality while ensuring enhanced audio quality and reduced noise distortion. The product has a dual HD mic setup.

The earbuds come with 10mm dynamic drivers for deeper bass, clearer vocals, and enhanced treble output. The charging case has a battery capacity of 400mAh while the earbuds come with a 40mAh battery (each). The Basspods P481 takes up to 1.5 hours to fully charge and provides up to 60 hours of playback time on a single charge.

The pTron TWS comes with Bluetooth version 5.3 with a 10m range and comes with touch controls to answer/reject calls, play/pause music, get to the next or previous song, and more. Additionally, the earbuds come with 50mm low latency, USB-C for charging, and an IPX4 rating.

Price and Availability

The pTron Basspods P481 comes with an introductory price of Rs 899 and will be available to buy from Flipkart, starting December 11.

It comes in black and white color options. It also has a 1-year warranty.

Buy pTron Basspods P481 via Flipkart (Rs 899)