pTron Introduces New ANC-Enabled Zenbuds Ultima TWS in India

pTron has introduced new TWS earbuds called the Zenbuds Ultima in India. The earbuds fall under Rs 2,000 and come with highlighting features like ANC support, a playback time of up to 50 hours, and more. Have a look at the details.

pTron Zenbuds Ultima: Specs and Features

The Zenbuds Ultima has a sleek and lightweight in-ear design and comes with a compact charging case. The main highlight of the earbuds is support for hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (up to 35dB). This will help cancel out the noises for a fully immersive music experience. The Transparency mode will help you engage with others while letting the audio stream.

The TWS also comes with TruTalk Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology for clear calls without any distractions. There are four microphones and 13mm drivers. You also get Apt Sense 40ms Low-latency mode for fewer lags.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder and CEO, pTron said, “The launch of Zenbuds Ultima is just the beginning of an exciting new era for pTron and we remain dedicated to creating ground-breaking products that enrich the lives of its customers, setting new benchmarks in the industry.“

The Zenbuds Ultima can last up to 50 hours on a single charge. The charging case has a 500mAh battery and a USB-C port for charging. The earbuds also support fast charging to provide up to 200 minutes of playback time in just 10 minutes. There’s support for Bluetooth 5.3 with a 10m range and one-step pairing and auto-reconnect features.

Additionally, the pTron Zenbuds Ultima comes with touch controls, support for voice assistant (Google Assistant or Siri), and an IPX5 rating for water resistance.

Price and Availability

The pTron Zenbuds Ultima comes at a special price of Rs 1,499 and will be up for grabs via Amazon and the company’s website, starting July 28.

Buy pTron Zenbuds Ultima via Amazon