pTron Bassbuds Zen TWS Launched in India; Check out the Details!

pTron has introduced a new pair of TWS to its Bassbuds lineup called the Bassbuds Zen in India. The in-ear TWS comes with a quad-mic setup, up to 50 hours of total playback time, and much more at a really affordable price. Have a look at the details below.

pTron Bassbuds Zen: Specs and Features

The BassBuds Zen’s main highlight is the presence of the quad-mic setup, which supports the TruTalk Technology for reduced background noises during calls. The ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) can go up to 30dB.

It comes with 10mm graphene-coated drivers and audio tuning by the company itself for enhanced ENC, bass, and better audio clarity. There’s a low-latency mode too for fewer lags.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron, said, “Made for the value seekers who want to skip the fuss of charging their true wireless earbuds every other day or to enhance their WFH setups, the Bassbuds Zen is the best value-for-money solution to date offering up to 30dB noise cancellation. Each earbud employs dual-mic noise canceling algorithm to achieve crystal-clear communications.“

The earbuds come with 50 hours of total playback time and can provide up to 10 hours of listening time on a single charge. There’s also support for USB Type-C-enabled fast charging; 10 minutes of charging can provide up to 4 hours of playback time.

The Bassbuds Zen comes with touch controls and an IPX4 rating. Additionally, the TWS supports Bluetooth version 5.3 and SBC and AAC audio codecs, while coming with voice assistance.

Price and Availability

The pTron Bassbuds Zen retail at Rs 999, which is a limited-period offer and is now available for purchase via Amazon. The original price is Rs 1,199.

It comes in Cobalt Blue and Napoli Black colors and has a year’s warranty.

Buy pTron Bassbuds Zen via Amazon (Rs 999)