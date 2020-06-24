OnePlus is gearing up to enter the cluttered budget smart TV segment next week on 2nd July. In preparation for the same, the Chinese giant has opened pre-booking for these new, upcoming smart TVs on Amazon India.

OnePlus is offering two-years of extended warranty for free, as you can see in the image above. The company seems to have partnered with insurance company Acko to provide users who pre-book the TV with a total of three years of warranty. You’ll need to visit Acko’s website to schedule a repair when you own any of the new OnePlus TV models.

If you are eager for the launch of affordable OnePlus TVs and can’t wait to get your hands on it, then follow the steps below to pre-book the same and available the free extended warranty offer:

Steps to Pre-Book New OnePlus TV

1. Head to this Amazon link and purchase the two-year extended warranty by shelling out Rs. 1,000. The offer runs from 23rd June to 2nd July.

2. You will receive an e-mail confirmation for the 24-month extended warranty.

3. Buy any of the new OnePlus TV models before 5th August to redeem this offer.

4. You will receive Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback after the purchase, making the extended warranty available for free. It should be credited within 15 days of purchase.

The aforementioned offer only applies to the upcoming OnePlus TV series and not the existing OnePlus TV Q1 series. It covers electrical and mechanical failures and not any usual wear & tear from the company’s end. Unlike Flipkart, who provides complete TV protection, Amazon does not make any such protection plans available to users.

The original OnePlus TV Q1 series may not have done wonders in the premium smart TV market. But, the company is already hyping up its budget TVs by letting users pre-book them a week ahead of launch. It will, however, be interesting to see if OnePlus is able to muster interest in its budget smart TV lineup by just outing the display specs. We do not know anything else about these upcoming TVs, including the display size, sound output, and more.