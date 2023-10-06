Prada Is Making NASA Suits to Keep Things in Style!

Space expeditions will now be stylish, thanks to a partnership between Italian luxury brand Prada and Axiom Space (the one that developed the first commercial space station) to make NASA spacesuits. Pretty interesting, right? Have a look at the details.

NASA Astronauts Will Now Wear Prada!

It is revealed that Prada and Axiaom Space will make spacesuits for NASA astronauts for the Artemis III mission, which is set for 2025. This is not the only highlight of the mission; the Artemis III mission will also be the first to send a woman to the moon. This is also the first crewed lunar mission since Apollo 17 in December 1972.

Prada will work together with Axiom Space to understand the design process and the materials to be used for the spacesuits so that the astronauts remain protected from challenging space and lunar environmental conditions.

Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group Marketing Director, said, “The constantly forward-thinking ethos of Prada for humanity has broadened to his desire of adventure and to brave new horizons: space. We are honored to be a part of this historic mission with Axiom Space. Our decades of experimentation, cutting-edge technology, and design know-how – which started back in the ’90s with Luna Rossa challenging for the America’s Cup – will now be applied to the design of a spacesuit for the Artemis era. It is a true celebration of the power of human creativity and innovation to advance civilization.“

The AxEMU spacesuits will include advanced capabilities and features, which will make space exploration much easier. It will be based on NASA’s Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU) spacesuit design and will come with enhancements to make things flexible and easier. It will also come with specialized tools.

The Prada spacesuits will be an amalgamation of design and technological innovations for much better exploration on the moon's surface. It is said to be a great milestone and it remains to be seen how this turns out!