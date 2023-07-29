NASA Introduces Its On-Demand Streaming Service Globally

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced that it is bringing a new on-demand streaming service for everyone around the world to gain access to its plethora of science and space content. Check out further details below.

NASA+ Streaming Service Introduced!

In an official press release, the American Space Agency has announced the launch of its on-demand streaming platform dubbed NASA+. Along with introducing this new streaming service, NASA is also giving its existing flagship websites as well as its iOS and Android app a complete upgrade and overhaul. However, the main attraction of this announcement still remains the new on-demand service.

The new website, which is currently in beta, will be completely ad-free, cost-free, and family-friendly. Although NASA+ will be a standalone service, it will share the same NASA mainframe and database. This means that you will be able to receive information about the agency’s missions and research, climate data, access to podcasts, live coverages, virtual tours, Artemis updates, and much more. You will also be able to gain access to Emmy Award-winning live coverage and several video series, both launched and upcoming.

In fact, once the nasa.gov and science.nasa.gov websites are updated, there will be a common search engine that will connect the three websites together and will allow a “connected, integrated, and topic-driven experience.” Upon launch, the website will also offer curated content from handpicked agency websites.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Etkind, Associate Administrator at the Office of Communications at NASA Headquarters said, “We are putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA’s new streaming platform. Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity.“

The new streaming service NASA+ will launch later this year on both Android and iOS (via the existing NASA app) as well as the web. It will also be available via Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV. For more information, you can visit the beta website of NASA+.

