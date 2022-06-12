NASA to Form a Special Team to Examine UFOs and “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena”

Back in 2020, the Pentagon, which is the headquarters of the Department of Defense of the US, publicly released three videos of “UFOs” to “clear up misconceptions.” Now, citing the potential issues of such UFO incidents and “unidentified aerial phenomena” or UAPs, NASA is planning to assemble a team of scientists to examine the same. Check out the details below right now!

NASA Wants to Study “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena”

NASA recently announced its plans to come up with a special team of scientists and experts who will leverage existing data and develop new ways to collect future data to examine “unidentified aerial phenomena.” The team will be formed by this fall and will spend nine months, gathering data related to UAPs and UFOs and developing new ways to gather more data on the same to further the study. The US space organization will spend from a few tens of thousands of dollars to $100,000 to support the study.

David Spergel, the former head of Princeton University’s Astrophysics department and the current President of the Simons Foundation in New York City, will lead the team. The study will be managed by Daniel Evans, who is a senior researcher at NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. The team will work in the field for the set time period.

Now, this announcement comes a year after the US government reported incidents in which Navy pilots witnessed unknown aerial activities during their training flights. In May this year, the authorities held the first congressional public hearing on UFOs after decades.

“Given the paucity of observations, our first task is simply to gather the most robust set of data that we can. We will be identifying what data – from civilians, government, non-profits, companies – exists, what else we should try to collect, and how to best analyze it,” David Spergel said in a statement.

It is worth mentioning that NASA clearly stated that it is not a part of the Pentagon’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force or its successor, the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group. Nonetheless, the space organization has “coordinated widely across the government as to how it can apply the tools of science to shed light on the nature and origin of unidentified aerial phenomena.”

Evans, on the other hand, clarified that this report will be shared publicly. So, going forward, it will be interesting to see what NASA discovers in this field. So, what do you think about NASA’s plans to investigate UFOs and unidentified aerial phenomena? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned for more such interesting stories.