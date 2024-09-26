This New Google Doodle Is a Tasty Popcorn Game You Should Play!

Whether it’s celebrating the Paris Games or even Valentine’s Day, Google makes the most out of these occasions with its Doodle games. From a simple animation to a full-fledged indie game, you will find Google Doodles integrated right within search. Now, Google is celebrating popcorn with a quirky new battle royale game, which is out there for you to play!

The new Doodle is to celebrate the world’s largest-ever popcorn machine created four years ago at the Carnival Magic Theme Park in Phuket, Thailand. The machine had a height of 25 feet, a width of 11 feet, and a depth of 9 feet, as the Guinness Book of World Records notes.

You can simply head over to the official Google Doodles website to play the game right away. This 59-player battle royale can also be played solo. Or, you can also choose the Squad mode and play with your friends, which is the more enjoyable option. After a quick tutorial, you are told that the “last player unpopped wins.”

The latest Google Doodle games’ description reads,

“You butter believe that today’s interactive Doodle is celebrating your go-to movie companion and classic late-night snack: popcorn! This game is making Doodles history by allowing the highest number of players to compete in a match at the same time ever! Play solo or invite friends to play with you in squad mode.”

There are three different kernels to choose from, each bringing a different special ability (which you can activate by hitting the spacebar) to the popcorn frenzy. You can either use a Shield, Heal, or Catch & Throwback projectiles.

The ultimate objective is to evade incoming projectiles from the four different antagonists and survive till the very end. Oh, and yes, don’t let those bosses touch you. It’s an instant popping knockout.

Sadly, the game is not going to be available forever and is up to play until September 26. So, what are you waiting for? Hurry up and play the game while you can! Also, after you’ve played it, drop your thoughts on it in the comments down below!