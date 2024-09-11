Google Could Soon Block Sideloaded Apps; Dealing a Blow to Android’s Freedom

Sideloading has remained the top-most argument against switching to iOS and for all the valid reasons like updating apps to the latest versions quickly or installing an unreleased app to feed your curiosity. Unfortunately, it looks like Google is blocking sideloading on Android after the latest Google Play Integrity API update.

For those unaware of Google Play Integrity, it’s an API that lets developers know via server requests if the app and the operating system users are running are both genuine. This is used to combat modded apps and prevent users from using them as they could be malicious.

As per Mishaal Rahman via Android Authority, developers can call the API at any point and receive an “Integity verdict”. This can block users from using the app. The recent Play Integrity update can determine if an app is sideloaded instead of getting it from the Play Store. It will then redirect users to the original app on the Play Store.

It’s essentially like a game license check on Steam. When the platform detects that you’ve installed the game from somewhere else after adding it as a non-Steam game, it asks you to download it from Steam instead.

Image Courtesy: Mishaal Rahman via Android Authority

When you sideload an app with Play Integrity, launching the app will display a “Get this app from Play” screen. You’ll also see a Get app button that takes you to the app’s landing page on the Google Play Store. Tapping Install from Play will delete the installed app and install it afresh from the Play Store.

This measure can protect general users from potentially malicious and altered apps. But, it’s a nightmare for Android power users, especially for those who root their devices. Many have already lodged their concerns about the dying openness of Android due to these features, with some suggesting moves like these scream anti-trust.

And I agree. Play Integrity has also received harsh criticism from Graphene OS developers as well. I covered this in my recent custom ROMs story, about how most devices fail Play Integrity CTS, and yet Google approves the checks.

Implementing the latest Play Integrity check depends on the app developers but considering apps and games are already onboard with the idea, it’s safe to assume that Android enthusiasts are in for a long ride. In fact, apps like ChatGPT are already blocking people from sideloading their apps.

What are your thoughts on Google blocking sideloading using Play Integrity? Let us know in the comments.