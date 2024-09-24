Google Photos Is Getting New AI Features for Video Editing

Google has been relentlessly adding new AI photo editing features to its Photos app for a couple of years now. But while photos get all the love, videos have been left behind on the app. But now, the company is updating some of its existing video editing features on Google Photos and adding new AI powered-tools for videos for everyone.

Google recently announced these new AI video features in its official blog post and explained how they work on the Photos app. First there is the update to pre-existing features like Mute, Enhance and Stabilize. They were previously unlabeled and the icons were pretty small that they would go unnoticed.

Image Courtesy: Google

Now they’re now in the center with larger icons and labels. Making it easier for people to identify these tools, and use them when working on videos. Then there’s the new Speed tool. It lets you manage the speed of a video. So you can fast-forward the action, or capture cool moments in slow motion.

Image Courtesy: Google

If that’s not enough, Google also announced AI-powered presets for videos for Android and iPhone. This will help you get some amazing edited videos with minimal effort as mentioned by Google. The preset automatically trims the video, adjust lightning, control speed, dynamically tracks the subject, zoom in on them, and apply slo-mo effect with fewer efforts.

This, along with the Pixel 9 Reimagine Feature also coming to older Pixels, shows Google’s commitment to make AI accessible for everyone. While we couldn’t check the AI video features ourselves, we expect it to arrive on Google Photos pretty soon. Just make sure to update Google Photos to the latest version of the app. Have you received this feature? Did you get the chance to try them out? Share with us in the comments below.