Poco M6 Pro 5G Indian Launch Date Revealed; Check out the Details!

Just a few days back we saw Poco tease the launch of the upcoming Poco M6 Pro 5G for India. The smartphone is set to expand the M series and succeed the Poco M4 Pro device, which was launched back in February. Now, in the latest turn of events, we have received the official launch date for the device in India. Check it out here.

Poco M6 Pro Launch Confirmed

As per an official X post (tweet) made by Poco and a Flipkart microsite listing, the all-new Poco M6 Pro 5G will arrive in India on August 5. It will be a Flipkart-exclusive device and will be part of Flipkart’s Big Savings Day Sale offer. Apart from this, there has been no reveal in terms of the device’s hardware and software specifications.

Based on the banner image, it is easy to decipher that the Poco M6 Pro 5G will sport a dual-tone design with a massive black camera island at the top. It will house a dual-camera setup and a flash in a triangular manner along with the Poco branding. The highlighting color of the smartphone will somewhat resemble the turquoise hue. Other than that, the power button and the volume rockers will be on the right side of the device while the left side will house a SIM tray.



As of now, we are not privy to any hardware and software details of the Poco M6 Pro 5G but it is expected to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12R smartphone launched way back in June. This means that the M6 Pro 5G could be the second smartphone in India to launch with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset after the recently announced Redmi 12 5G smartphone.

The phone could arrive with a 6.79-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display and could offer up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Expect a 50MP primary camera while the secondary camera can be a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera can be a 5MP sensor and will most like be presented in the form of a punch-hole setup. Apart from this, the battery can be of 5,000mAh with 18W fast charging support. Expect the device to run MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and pack a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device will most likely be priced under Rs 15,000.

With the launch date now officially confirmed, we hope Poco will drop small teasers and help us gain some information as to what we can expect from this device. We will be sure to bring all the details of the device to you at launch. So, stay tuned for further updates, and let us know your thoughts about the Poco M6 Pro 5G in the comment section below.