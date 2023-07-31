Poco M6 Pro Officially Teased in India; To Launch Soon

Poco is set to bring a new smartphone to its M series, the Poco M6 Pro to India soon. The company has now started teasing the phone and has even revealed its design, suggesting that the launch will happen super soon. Have a look at the details.

Poco M6 Pro India Launch Happening Soon

As per a tweet by Poco’s Himanshu Tondon, the Poco M6 Pro will come with the company’s proprietary dual-tone design with a black-colored camera island. This will house two cameras and an LED flash arranged in a triangle, much like the iPhone 14 Pro’s arrangement.

The phone is seen in a blue color but we can expect more, especially Poco’s all-time favorite, yellow. There’s the SIM tray on the top left side. We don’t know anything about the display but it could include a punch hole. The device will also support 5G. Ready to disrupt the 5G game!! #M6Pro5G #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/gXpvyqcLxE— Himanshu Tandon (@Himanshu_POCO) July 31, 2023

Speaking about the specs, there’s no information as such. Although, rumors have tipped that the Poco M6 Pro will be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 12R launched in China in June. So, you can expect the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, which was introduced recently.

The smartphone could also feature a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, there could be a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor, along with a 5MP selfie camera. Additionally, there could be a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, MIUI 14 based on Android 13, an IP53 rating, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and more. The Poco M6 Pro is likely to fall under Rs 15,000.

One thing to note is that Poco is yet to make things official and since the teasers have started coming in, we can expect an official launch soon. We will let you know when more details will arrive. So, stay tuned!