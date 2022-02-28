Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched in India; Price Starts at Rs 14,999

Poco recently introduced the Poco M4 Pro 5G in India. Merely a couple of weeks later, the company has now introduced the phone’s 4G variant in the country, which goes by the same Poco M4 Pro moniker sans the 5G part. The Poco M4 Pro resembles its 5G counterpart on the outside but has a few changes on the inside. Most of the device’s attractions are a first for the Poco M-series, so let’s take a look.

Poco M4 Pro: Specs and Features

The Poco M4 Pro has the same design as its 5G sibling and has the company’s proprietary yellow color as one of the options. The phone is also the lightest Poco phone ever with a weight of 179.5 kg. It features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, which is a first for a Poco M-series phone. The display supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The panel here is slightly smaller than the M4 Pro 5G and supports up to 1000 nits of peak brightness.

Another key difference is the chipset. The new 4G variant uses the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC instead of the Dimensity 810 used for the 5G model. The smartphone comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There’s support for TurboRAM for a total RAM of up to 11GB.

The camera department features a 64MP main sensor (another first for the M series), an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 118-degree FOV, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera is rated at 16MP. To recall, the 5G variant has a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

The Poco M4 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It runs MIUI 13 for Poco based on Android 11. Other details include dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a host of standard connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and more.

Price and Availability

Poco M4 Pro is priced starting at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB base variant in India. The higher-end 6GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 128GB variants are priced at Rs 16,499 and Rs 17,999, respectively. You can get a flat Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC debit/ credit cards and EMI options.

The smartphone will be available in three color variants, namely Power Black, Cool Blue, and Poco Yellow. It will be sold exclusively via Flipkart in the country, starting 7th March at 12:00 PM (noon).