Now, the Poco M4 Pro 4G Is Launching in India on February 28

It was just recently when Poco introduced the Poco M4 Pro 5G in India as a successor to the funky-looking Poco M3 Pro. Now, the company is all set to launch the standard non-5G variant of the Poco M4 Pro in India. The 4G variant of the phone will come with minor tweaks here and there, along with a more affordable price tag. Here’s what to expect from the Poco M4 Pro.

Poco M4 Pro Coming to India next Week

In a recent official tweet, the company revealed that it will launch the Poco M4 Pro via an online event on 28th February at 7 pm. Much like all the events these days, it will be live-streamed via YouTube and Poco’s other social media channels. With all the MADNESS by our side, what if we say, you're about to experience the most electrifying smartphone?



It's time to #StepUpUrFun – #POCOM4Pro Launching on 28th February, 7 PM on @Flipkart#POCOIndia #MadeOfMad pic.twitter.com/JVbHDFvXNs— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 23, 2022

It is also confirmed that the Poco smartphone, which is the second launch in India in 2022, will be made available via Flipkart. Plus, the teaser image shows the phone’s front panel, which will have a center-placed punch-hole screen.

Other details regarding the upcoming Poco M4 Pro smartphone remain unknown. However, based on what past rumors suggest, we can expect the Poco M4 Pro to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11S. To recall, it was recently launched in India. You can expect a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset acting as the phone’s brain. Up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage can be expected too.

It could most likely include three back cameras: a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera, along with a 16MP front snapper. Poco M4 Pro is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, much like the M4 Pro 5G. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, dual stereo speakers, and more details could be taken from the 5G model.

As for the price, the Poco M4 Pro price in India could be slightly less than what one would pay for its 5G model. It remains to be seen how Poco positions and differentiates the smartphone when it already has the 5G variant. We shall know all about this on launch day, so stay tuned for further details.