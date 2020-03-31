The long-awaited Poco F2 is in the news again but as always, there is no concrete information regarding its specifications or availability. Poco held a virtual community meet last evening on Zoom, where the company’s General Manager C Manmohan reportedly debunked a few rumors about the Poco F2.

The major takeaway from the Zoom meeting is that Poco F2 won’t be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro that got launched last week in China. Notably, this directly contradicts XDA‘s findings in the MIUI Camera app’s code from a recent MIUI 11 beta.

According to FoneArena‘s report, he also revealed the handset is still in the works and won’t be priced around Rs.20,000 like the Poco F1. Another report from MySmartPrice hints the K30 Pro won’t be launched as Poco X2 Pro in India either.

Going by these, Poco might either entirely skip a Redmi K30 Pro rebrand or give it a new name apart from these two. However, since Poco GM believes 5G isn’t an imminent need in India, Poco launching a rebranded 5G phone appears to be unlikely to happen.

Poco has also apparently confirmed its plans to launch TWS earbuds in the country. In fact, Poco GM conducted a poll on Twitter last week where a majority of users voted for earbuds. However, we will have to wait to see if Poco would rebrand one of Xiaomi’s existing earbuds that has not launched in India yet or work on a new one from scratch.

Hey guys, the home quarantine situation has offered me the luxury to sit back and think. For one – do you guys think POCO should launch other cool tech products apart from smartphones? If so, what do you guys suggest? Vote below! — C Manmohan (@cmanmohan) March 26, 2020

So, now that you know Poco F2 won’t be priced around Rs.20,000 and won’t be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, are you still excited to know what Poco has to offer? Let us know in the comments.