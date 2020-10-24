As we get closer to the release dates of the next-gen consoles, third-party accessory-makers and game developers are preparing to launch a host of new products for the gaming machines. Now, one third-party accessory-maker has come up with a unique idea of customized faceplates for Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5.

Dubbed as PlateStation 5, the third-party accessory-manufacturers recently released a new line of customized, interchangeable plates for the PlayStation 5. This will let users replace the stock, removable faceplate of the PS5 with a myriad of options to choose from.

Customization at Its Best

The company is currently taking pre-orders for five PS5 faceplate designs – Limited Edition V1 Matte Black, Chromatic, Indigo Blue, Cherry Red, and Jungle Camo. And all of these designs will give your brand new PlayStation 5 that unique touch of customization.

So, if you are not a fan of the color scheme of the next-gen gaming console from Sony, then you can get any of these faceplates to completely change the look of the console. Moreover, PlateStation 5 has a no-questions-asked, 10-day return policy. Hence, if you are not happy with finished the look of your PS5, you can send your faceplate back to the company for a replacement.

Nonetheless, I think that each and every faceplate design from PlateStation 5 looks super cool, especially the “Limited Edition V1 Matte Black”. It gives the PlayStation 5 a stealthy look as opposed to the default white and blue color of the console.

So, if you are looking to customize your upcoming PlayStation 5, then look no more! Go to the official website of PlateStation 5 and pre-order one of these faceplates for $39 or Rs 3,000. The company says that the faceplates will reach you in time as they are aiming to ship all the orders within two weeks of the PS5 launch day.